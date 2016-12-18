Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday RESULTS Newcastle Falcons 48 LOU 29 Pool 2 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. La Rochelle 4 3 0 148 82 3 15 2. Gloucester Rugby 4 3 0 132 91 3 15 3. Benetton Rugby Treviso 4 2 0 67 110 0 8 4. Aviron Bayonnais 4 0 0 83 147 1 1 Pool 2 1. Ospreys 4 4 0 206 23 4 20 2. LOU 4 2 0 123 104 3 11 3. Newcastle Falcons 4 2 0 110 123 2 10 4. Grenoble 4 0 0 30 219 0 0 Pool 3 1. Brive 4 3 0 122 87 2 14 2. Enisei-STM 4 2 0 83 111 1 9 3. Newport Gwent Dragons 4 2 0 97 94 1 9 4. Worcester Warriors 4 1 0 76 86 3 7 Pool 4 1. Bath Rugby 4 3 0 88 59 1 13 2. Cardiff Blues 4 3 0 91 73 1 13 3. Bristol Rugby 4 2 0 95 87 1 9 4. Pau 4 0 0 66 121 1 1 Pool 5 1. Harlequins 4 3 0 195 63 5 17 2. Edinburgh Rugby 4 3 0 143 101 3 15 3. Stade Francais 4 2 0 97 91 3 11 4. Timisoara Saracens 4 0 0 23 203 0 0 SATURDAY, JANUARY 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Aviron Bayonnais v La Rochelle Bayonne Benetton Rugby Treviso v Gloucester Rugby Treviso Grenoble v Newcastle Falcons Grenoble Ospreys v LOU Swansea Brive v Worcester Warriors Brive-la-Gaillarde Newport Gwent Dragons v Enisei-STM Newport Bristol Rugby v Bath Rugby Bristol Pau v Cardiff Blues Pau Harlequins v Edinburgh Rugby London Timisoara Saracens v Stade Francais Timisoara
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.