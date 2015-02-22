Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday
RESULTS
London Irish 6 Leicester Tigers 12
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 15 12 0 3 424 261 8 56
2. Bath Rugby 15 10 0 5 429 288 7 47
3. Saracens 15 9 1 5 444 298 6 44
4. Exeter Chiefs 15 9 0 6 437 305 8 44
5. Sale Sharks 15 9 0 6 367 314 7 43
6. Leicester Tigers 15 9 1 5 292 309 5 43
7. London Wasps 15 8 1 6 456 320 9 43
8. Gloucester Rugby 15 7 0 8 360 355 7 35
9. Harlequins 15 7 0 8 290 322 6 34
10. Newcastle Falcons 15 4 1 10 301 359 5 23
11. London Irish 15 4 0 11 254 378 7 23
12. London Welsh 15 0 0 15 131 676 1 1
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27 FIXTURES (GMT)
Northampton v Harlequins (1945) Northampton