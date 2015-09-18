Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Cup 1st Round matches on Friday
RESULTS
England 35 Fiji 11 Pool A
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool A
1. England 1 1 0 35 11 1 5
2. Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5. Fiji 1 0 0 11 35 0 0
Pool B
1. South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. U.S. 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Samoa 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool C
1. New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Tonga 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool D
1. Romania 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. France 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 FIXTURES (GMT)
Tonga v Georgia (1100) Gloucester
Ireland v Canada (1330) Cardiff
South Africa v Japan (1545) Brighton
France v Italy (1900) London