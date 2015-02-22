Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Newport Gwent Dragons 25 Connacht 30
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Glasgow Warriors 15 12 0 3 361 238 4 52
2. Ulster 15 10 1 4 355 224 6 48
3. Munster 15 10 1 4 368 239 6 48
4. Leinster 15 9 1 5 349 235 9 47
5. Ospreys 15 10 0 5 349 249 5 45
6. Connacht 15 8 1 6 264 262 3 37
7. Scarlets 15 6 3 6 304 269 5 35
8. Edinburgh Rugby 15 7 1 7 261 286 3 33
9. Newport Gwent Dragons 15 4 0 11 237 316 6 22
10. Cardiff Blues 15 4 1 10 299 389 4 22
11. Benetton Treviso 15 3 1 11 231 437 4 18
12. Zebre 15 2 0 13 175 409 2 10
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27 FIXTURES (GMT)
Ospreys v Leinster (1935) Swansea
Ulster v Scarlets (1935) Belfast