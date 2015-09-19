Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Cup 1st Round matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Tonga 10 Georgia 17 Pool C
Ireland 50 Canada 7 Pool D
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool A
1. England 1 1 0 35 11 1 5
2. Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5. Fiji 1 0 0 11 35 0 0
Pool B
1. South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. U.S. 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Samoa 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool C
1. Georgia 1 1 0 17 10 0 4
2. Tonga 1 0 0 10 17 1 1
3. Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3=. New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3=. Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool D
1. Ireland 1 1 0 50 7 1 5
2. Romania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5. Canada 1 0 0 7 50 0 0
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 FIXTURES (GMT)
South Africa v Japan (1545) Brighton
France v Italy (1900) London