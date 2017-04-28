Rugby-South Africa to announce axed Super Rugby sides next month
CAPE TOWN, June 14 South African Rugby has set July 7 as the date when they decide which two of the country's teams will be dropped from Super Rugby for next season.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Harlequins 32 Wasps 13 Newcastle Falcons 16 Worcester Warriors 14 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 21 16 1 4 658 487 13 79 2. Exeter Chiefs 20 13 3 4 597 420 16 74 3. Saracens 20 15 1 4 537 301 10 72 4. Leicester Tigers 20 12 0 8 498 404 9 57 5. Bath Rugby 20 11 0 9 418 393 9 53 6. Harlequins 21 11 0 10 512 504 7 51 7. Northampton 20 9 0 11 442 434 12 48 8. Gloucester Rugby 20 7 2 11 493 459 14 46 9. Newcastle Falcons 21 9 0 12 391 554 8 44 10. Sale Sharks 20 6 1 13 426 530 10 36 11. Worcester Warriors 21 5 2 14 443 634 8 32 12. Bristol Rugby 20 3 0 17 346 641 7 19 SATURDAY, APRIL 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Exeter Chiefs v Northampton (1400) Exeter Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks (1400) Leicester Saracens v Bristol Rugby (1400) Hendon
June 14 Scrumhalf Danny Care believes adopting a different style of play depending on the match situation, much as England did in the thrilling 38-34 win over Argentina in San Juan on Saturday, will increase the side's chances of lifting the next World Cup.
June 14 British and Irish Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny will not be offered a new contract at Toulon after missing too many Top 14 games because of international duty, the club's president Mourad Boudjellal has said.