April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Chiefs (New Zealand) 27 Sunwolves (Japan) 20 Reds (Australia) 26 Waratahs (Australia) 29 Western Force (Australia) 15 Lions (South Africa) 24 Cheetahs (South Africa) 21 Crusaders (New Zealand) 48 Southern Kings (South Africa) 44 Rebels (Australia) 3 Jaguares (Argentina) 25 Sharks (South Africa) 33 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 9 0 343 171 5 41 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 256 173 5 37 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 7 0 369 152 5 33 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 9 6 0 265 181 4 28 5. Blues (New Zealand) 8 3 0 224 191 5 17 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 8 3 0 182 176 5 17 2. Waratahs (Australia) 9 3 0 216 289 1 13 3. Reds (Australia) 9 2 0 187 280 3 11 4. Western Force (Australia) 8 2 0 156 213 1 9 5. Rebels (Australia) 8 1 1 106 307 1 7 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 9 0 343 171 5 41 2. Brumbies (Australia) 8 3 0 182 176 5 17 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 256 173 5 37 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 7 0 369 152 5 33 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 9 6 0 265 181 4 28 6. Blues (New Zealand) 8 3 0 224 191 5 17 7. Waratahs (Australia) 9 3 0 216 289 1 13 8. Reds (Australia) 9 2 0 187 280 3 11 9. Western Force (Australia) 8 2 0 156 213 1 9 10. Rebels (Australia) 8 1 1 106 307 1 7 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 9 8 0 304 211 5 37 2. Sharks (South Africa) 9 6 1 236 192 2 28 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 4 0 235 205 4 20 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 3 0 254 284 3 15 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 295 269 2 26 2. Bulls (South Africa) 8 3 0 178 206 2 14 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 9 2 0 213 328 2 10 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 182 373 2 6 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 9 8 0 304 211 5 37 2. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 295 269 2 26 3. Sharks (South Africa) 9 6 1 236 192 2 28 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 4 0 235 205 4 20 5. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 3 0 254 284 3 15 6. Bulls (South Africa) 8 3 0 178 206 2 14 7. Cheetahs (South Africa) 9 2 0 213 328 2 10 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 182 373 2 6 SUNDAY, APRIL 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Brumbies (Australia) v Blues (New Zealand) (0605) Canberra