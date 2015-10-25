Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Leicester Tigers 22 Harlequins 19 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 2 2 0 0 58 18 1 9 2. Leicester Tigers 2 2 0 0 50 35 0 8 3. Exeter Chiefs 2 1 0 1 55 30 2 6 4. Northampton 2 1 0 1 54 29 2 6 5. Gloucester Rugby 2 1 0 1 54 44 1 5 6. Harlequins 2 1 0 1 45 43 1 5 7. Wasps 2 1 0 1 37 35 1 5 8. Bath Rugby 2 1 0 1 28 33 1 5 9. Sale Sharks 2 1 0 1 30 54 1 5 10. Worcester Warriors 2 1 0 1 26 39 0 4 11. Newcastle Falcons 2 0 0 2 43 81 0 0 12. London Irish 2 0 0 2 27 66 0 0 SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Saracens v London Irish (1300) Hendon Bath Rugby v Harlequins (1330) Bath Gloucester Rugby v Worcester Warriors (1400) Gloucester
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.