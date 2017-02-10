Rugby-McLeod to succeed Smith in All Blacks coaching setup
ROTORUA, New Zealand, June 17 Former centre Scott McLeod is to succeed Wayne Smith in the All Blacks coaching setup, New Zealand Rugby said on Saturday.
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Bath Rugby 32 Northampton 30 Bristol Rugby 8 Harlequins 42 Sale Sharks 26 Newcastle Falcons 24 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 13 11 0 2 415 277 7 51 2. Saracens 13 10 1 2 312 147 6 48 3. Bath Rugby 14 9 0 5 326 246 7 43 4. Exeter Chiefs 13 7 2 4 337 239 9 41 5. Harlequins 14 8 0 6 322 319 5 37 6. Northampton 14 7 0 7 269 267 6 34 7. Leicester Tigers 13 7 0 6 285 265 5 33 8. Newcastle Falcons 14 6 0 8 252 341 7 31 9. Gloucester Rugby 13 4 2 7 319 277 10 30 10. Sale Sharks 14 4 1 9 271 346 6 24 11. Worcester Warriors 13 2 2 9 234 409 2 14 12. Bristol Rugby 14 2 0 12 224 433 5 13 SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Leicester Tigers v Gloucester Rugby (1500) Leicester Worcester Warriors v Saracens (1500) Worcester
AUCKLAND, June 17 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is poised to call in up to six extra players for the final three weeks of their tour of New Zealand to lessen the burden on the team he expects to play the tests, British media say.
LONDON, June 16 Six Nations Rugby has sent the French Federation a letter of reprimand after a match against Wales in Paris last March ended with 20 minutes of added time and the hosts accused of manipulating the rules to their advantage.