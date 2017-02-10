Rugby-McLeod to succeed Smith in All Blacks coaching setup
ROTORUA, New Zealand, June 17 Former centre Scott McLeod is to succeed Wayne Smith in the All Blacks coaching setup, New Zealand Rugby said on Saturday.
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday RESULTS Zebre 10 Ospreys 40 Glasgow Warriors 14 Scarlets 26 Munster 45 Newport Gwent Dragons 17 Ulster 24 Edinburgh Rugby 18 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 14 12 0 2 367 181 7 55 2. Ospreys 14 11 0 3 413 193 10 54 3. Leinster 13 10 0 3 373 225 6 46 4. Scarlets 14 10 0 4 288 230 4 44 5. Glasgow Warriors 14 8 0 6 326 280 9 41 6. Ulster 13 8 0 5 259 209 6 38 7. Cardiff Blues 13 6 0 7 271 308 3 27 8. Connacht 12 4 0 8 199 258 5 21 9. Edinburgh Rugby 14 4 0 10 276 314 4 20 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 14 4 0 10 229 327 3 19 11. Benetton Rugby Treviso 13 2 0 11 184 415 3 11 12. Zebre 12 1 0 11 165 410 5 9 SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12 FIXTURES (GMT) Benetton Rugby Treviso v Leinster (1230) Treviso Cardiff Blues v Connacht (1305) Cardiff
AUCKLAND, June 17 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is poised to call in up to six extra players for the final three weeks of their tour of New Zealand to lessen the burden on the team he expects to play the tests, British media say.
LONDON, June 16 Six Nations Rugby has sent the French Federation a letter of reprimand after a match against Wales in Paris last March ended with 20 minutes of added time and the hosts accused of manipulating the rules to their advantage.