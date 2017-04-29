Rugby-Australia team to play Scotland
SYDNEY, June 15 Australia coach Michael Cheika named the following team to play Scotland in a test at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday:
April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Exeter Chiefs 36 Northampton 12 Leicester Tigers 41 Sale Sharks 18 Saracens 27 Bristol Rugby 9 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 21 16 1 4 658 487 13 79 2. Exeter Chiefs 21 14 3 4 633 432 17 79 3. Saracens 21 16 1 4 564 310 11 77 4. Leicester Tigers 21 13 0 8 539 422 10 62 5. Bath Rugby 20 11 0 9 418 393 9 53 6. Harlequins 21 11 0 10 512 504 7 51 7. Northampton 21 9 0 12 454 470 12 48 8. Gloucester Rugby 20 7 2 11 493 459 14 46 9. Newcastle Falcons 21 9 0 12 391 554 8 44 10. Sale Sharks 21 6 1 14 444 571 10 36 11. Worcester Warriors 21 5 2 14 443 634 8 32 12. Bristol Rugby 21 3 0 18 355 668 7 19 SUNDAY, APRIL 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Gloucester Rugby (1400) Bath
SYDNEY, June 15 Australia coach Michael Cheika named the following team to play Scotland in a test at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday:
AUCKLAND, June 15 The "dance in the background" was undoubtedly overshadowing the All Blacks test match against Samoa but coach Steve Hansen was at pains to ensure his side did not trip over their own feet during Friday's clash at Eden Park.
* Side laden with All Blacks experience (Adds details, quotes)