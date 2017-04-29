Rugby-Australia team to play Scotland
SYDNEY, June 15 Australia coach Michael Cheika named the following team to play Scotland in a test at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday:
April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Ospreys 24 Ulster 10 Benetton Rugby Treviso 14 Munster 34 Connacht 8 Scarlets 30 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Leinster 21 18 0 3 661 373 12 84 2. Munster 21 18 0 3 552 302 9 81 3. Scarlets 21 16 0 5 497 342 8 72 4. Ospreys 21 14 0 7 539 320 13 69 5. Ulster 21 13 1 7 504 358 10 64 6. Glasgow Warriors 21 11 0 10 522 435 14 58 7. Cardiff Blues 21 10 1 10 482 474 7 49 8. Connacht 21 9 0 12 399 448 8 44 9. Edinburgh Rugby 21 5 0 16 371 473 7 27 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 21 4 0 17 344 543 6 22 11. Benetton Rugby Treviso 21 4 0 17 297 661 3 19 12. Zebre 21 3 0 18 315 754 7 19 SATURDAY, MAY 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby (1615) Glasgow Munster v Connacht (1615) Limerick Newport Gwent Dragons v Cardiff Blues (1615) Newport Scarlets v Ospreys (1615) Llanelli Ulster v Leinster (1615) Belfast Zebre v Benetton Rugby Treviso (1615) Parma
AUCKLAND, June 15 The "dance in the background" was undoubtedly overshadowing the All Blacks test match against Samoa but coach Steve Hansen was at pains to ensure his side did not trip over their own feet during Friday's clash at Eden Park.
* Side laden with All Blacks experience (Adds details, quotes)