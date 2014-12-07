Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group stage matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Castres Olympique 17 London Wasps 32 Pool 2
Harlequins 24 Leinster 18 Pool 2
Toulouse 19 Glasgow Warriors 11 Pool 4
Leicester Tigers 25 Toulon 21 Pool 3
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 3 2 0 74 42 2 10
2. Munster 3 2 0 50 45 1 9
3. Saracens 3 2 0 52 52 1 9
4. Sale Sharks 3 0 0 44 81 2 2
Pool 2
1. Harlequins 3 3 0 72 43 0 12
2. Leinster 3 2 0 64 60 1 9
3. London Wasps 3 1 0 68 65 3 7
4. Castres Olympique 3 0 0 42 78 1 1
Pool 3
1. Toulon 3 2 0 72 56 1 9
2. Leicester Tigers 3 2 0 53 54 0 8
3. Ulster 3 1 0 55 57 2 6
4. Scarlets 3 1 0 42 55 0 4
Pool 4
1. Toulouse 3 3 0 70 53 0 12
2. Glasgow Warriors 3 2 0 63 42 1 9
3. Bath Rugby 3 1 0 59 63 1 5
4. Montpellier 3 0 0 41 75 2 2
Pool 5
1. Racing Metro 92 3 2 1 65 40 0 10
2. Northampton 3 2 0 83 41 2 10
3. Ospreys 3 1 1 67 60 1 7
4. Benetton Treviso 3 0 0 32 106 0 0
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Bath Rugby v Montpellier (1945) Bath