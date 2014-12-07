Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Edinburgh Rugby 25 London Welsh 13 Pool 4
Gloucester Rugby 35 Zebre 10 Pool 5
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Cardiff Blues 3 3 0 94 46 2 14
2. London Irish 3 2 0 109 53 2 10
3. Grenoble 3 1 0 97 72 1 5
4. Rugby Rovigo Delta 3 0 0 42 171 0 0
Pool 2
1. Exeter Chiefs 3 2 0 93 53 3 11
2. Connacht 3 2 0 103 64 2 10
3. La Rochelle 3 1 0 47 97 0 4
4. Aviron Bayonnais 3 1 0 62 91 0 4
Pool 3
1. Newcastle Falcons 3 3 0 103 68 2 14
2. Newport Gwent Dragons 3 2 0 101 62 3 11
3. Stade Francais 3 1 0 58 77 1 5
4. Bucharest Wolves 3 0 0 38 93 1 1
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby 3 3 0 65 43 0 12
2. Bordeaux-Begles 3 2 0 102 64 3 11
3. LOU 3 1 0 74 80 1 5
4. London Welsh 3 0 0 51 105 0 0
Pool 5
1. Gloucester Rugby 3 3 0 115 25 2 14
2. Oyonnax 3 2 0 78 71 0 8
3. Zebre 3 1 0 60 89 0 4
4. Brive 3 0 0 43 111 1 1
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Stade Francais v Newcastle Falcons (1945) Paris