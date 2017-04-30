Rugby-Scotland team to play Australia
SYDNEY, June 15 Scotland coach Gregor Townsend named the following team to play Australia in a test at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday:
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday RESULTS Brumbies (Australia) 12 Blues (New Zealand) 18 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 9 0 343 171 5 41 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 256 173 5 37 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 7 0 369 152 5 33 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 9 6 0 265 181 4 28 5. Blues (New Zealand) 9 4 0 242 203 6 22 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 9 3 0 194 194 6 18 2. Waratahs (Australia) 9 3 0 216 289 1 13 3. Reds (Australia) 9 2 0 187 280 3 11 4. Western Force (Australia) 8 2 0 156 213 1 9 5. Rebels (Australia) 8 1 1 106 307 1 7 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 9 0 343 171 5 41 2. Brumbies (Australia) 9 3 0 194 194 6 18 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 256 173 5 37 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 7 0 369 152 5 33 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 9 6 0 265 181 4 28 6. Blues (New Zealand) 9 4 0 242 203 6 22 7. Waratahs (Australia) 9 3 0 216 289 1 13 8. Reds (Australia) 9 2 0 187 280 3 11 9. Western Force (Australia) 8 2 0 156 213 1 9 10. Rebels (Australia) 8 1 1 106 307 1 7 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 9 8 0 304 211 5 37 2. Sharks (South Africa) 9 6 1 236 192 2 28 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 4 0 235 205 4 20 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 3 0 254 284 3 15 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 295 269 2 26 2. Bulls (South Africa) 8 3 0 178 206 2 14 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 9 2 0 213 328 2 10 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 182 373 2 6 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 9 8 0 304 211 5 37 2. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 295 269 2 26 3. Sharks (South Africa) 9 6 1 236 192 2 28 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 4 0 235 205 4 20 5. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 3 0 254 284 3 15 6. Bulls (South Africa) 8 3 0 178 206 2 14 7. Cheetahs (South Africa) 9 2 0 213 328 2 10 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 182 373 2 6 FRIDAY, MAY 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Stormers (South Africa) (0735) Wellington Cheetahs (South Africa) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (1700) Bloemfontein
AUCKLAND, June 15 The Barrett brothers are set to become the first trio of siblings to play in the same test for New Zealand after being named in the All Blacks squad to play Samoa at Eden Park on Friday.
AUCKLAND, June 15 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side on Thursday to play Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.