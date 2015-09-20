Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the World Cup pool stage matches SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 FIXTURES (GMT) Wales v Uruguay (1330) New Zealand v Argentina (1545)
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.