Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Cup pool stage matches on Sunday RESULTS Samoa 25 U.S. 16 Pool B Wales 54 Uruguay 9 Pool A New Zealand 26 Argentina 16 Pool C STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool A 1. Wales 1 1 0 54 9 1 5 2. England 1 1 0 35 11 1 5 3. Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Fiji 1 0 0 11 35 0 0 5. Uruguay 1 0 0 9 54 0 0 Pool B 1. Samoa 1 1 0 25 16 0 4 2. Japan 1 1 0 34 32 0 4 3. South Africa 1 0 0 32 34 2 2 4. Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. U.S. 1 0 0 16 25 0 0 Pool C 1. New Zealand 1 1 0 26 16 0 4 2. Georgia 1 1 0 17 10 0 4 3. Tonga 1 0 0 10 17 1 1 4. Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Argentina 1 0 0 16 26 0 0 Pool D 1. Ireland 1 1 0 50 7 1 5 2. France 1 1 0 32 10 0 4 3. Romania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Italy 1 0 0 10 32 0 0 5. Canada 1 0 0 7 50 0 0 WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Japan (1330) Gloucester Australia v Fiji (1545) Cardiff France v Romania (1900) London
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.