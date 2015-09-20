Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Cup pool stage matches on Sunday RESULTS Samoa 25 U.S. 16 Pool B Wales 54 Uruguay 9 Pool A New Zealand 26 Argentina 16 Pool C STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool A 1. Wales 1 1 0 54 9 1 5 2. England 1 1 0 35 11 1 5 3. Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Fiji 1 0 0 11 35 0 0 5. Uruguay 1 0 0 9 54 0 0 Pool B 1. Samoa 1 1 0 25 16 0 4 2. Japan 1 1 0 34 32 0 4 3. South Africa 1 0 0 32 34 2 2 4. Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. U.S. 1 0 0 16 25 0 0 Pool C 1. New Zealand 1 1 0 26 16 0 4 2. Georgia 1 1 0 17 10 0 4 3. Tonga 1 0 0 10 17 1 1 4. Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Argentina 1 0 0 16 26 0 0 Pool D 1. Ireland 1 1 0 50 7 1 5 2. France 1 1 0 32 10 0 4 3. Romania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Italy 1 0 0 10 32 0 0 5. Canada 1 0 0 7 50 0 0 WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Japan (1330) Gloucester Australia v Fiji (1545) Cardiff France v Romania (1900) London