Rugby-Italy's Van Schalkwyk and Favaro to miss Wales match
Feb 1 Italy number eight Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro will miss their first Six Nations match at home to Wales on Sunday, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday.
May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 29 Waratahs (Australia) 10 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 9 0 353 212 5 41 2. Lions (South Africa) 10 7 0 311 240 4 32 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 7 0 331 240 8 36 6. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 1 265 175 5 31 7. Waratahs (Australia) 11 6 0 266 218 6 30 8. Sharks (South Africa) 11 6 1 231 193 4 30 9. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 10. Bulls (South Africa) 10 6 1 258 221 2 28 11. Blues (New Zealand) 10 5 1 235 261 3 25 12. Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 235 258 3 23 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 3 0 296 296 4 16 14. Jaguares (Argentina) 10 2 0 259 279 5 13 15. Reds (Australia) 11 2 1 198 309 2 12 16. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 17. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 1 219 379 3 9 18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 10 1 0 190 452 0 4 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 9 0 353 212 5 41 2. Waratahs (Australia) 11 6 0 266 218 6 30 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 7 0 331 240 8 36 6. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 7. Blues (New Zealand) 10 5 1 235 261 3 25 8. Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 235 258 3 23 9. Reds (Australia) 11 2 1 198 309 2 12 10. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Waratahs (Australia) 11 6 0 266 218 6 30 2. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 3. Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 235 258 3 23 4. Reds (Australia) 11 2 1 198 309 2 12 5. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 9 0 353 212 5 41 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 7 0 331 240 8 36 5. Blues (New Zealand) 10 5 1 235 261 3 25 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 10 7 0 311 240 4 32 2. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 1 265 175 5 31 3. Sharks (South Africa) 11 6 1 231 193 4 30 4. Bulls (South Africa) 10 6 1 258 221 2 28 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 3 0 296 296 4 16 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 10 2 0 259 279 5 13 7. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 1 219 379 3 9 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 10 1 0 190 452 0 4 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 1 265 175 5 31 2. Bulls (South Africa) 10 6 1 258 221 2 28 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 3 0 296 296 4 16 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 1 219 379 3 9 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 10 7 0 311 240 4 32 2. Sharks (South Africa) 11 6 1 231 193 4 30 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 10 2 0 259 279 5 13 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 10 1 0 190 452 0 4 SATURDAY, MAY 21 FIXTURES (GMT) Reds (Australia) v Sunwolves (Japan) (0505) Brisbane Chiefs (New Zealand) v Rebels (Australia) (0735) Hamilton Western Force (Australia) v Blues (New Zealand) (0940) Perth Lions (South Africa) v Jaguares (Argentina) (1300) Johannesburg Sharks (South Africa) v Southern Kings (South Africa) (1505) Durban Bulls (South Africa) v Stormers (South Africa) (1710) Pretoria
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Former Wallabies utility back Christian Lealiifano has been named co-captain of the ACT Brumbies this season even though he may not play at all as he recovers from a bone-marrow transplant after he was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.
LONDON, Feb 1 The coaches are doing all they can to deny it, and in France's case they have a strong case, but for rugby aficionados around the world the Six Nations championship will double up as a high-octane trial for the British and Irish Lions.