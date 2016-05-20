May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 29 Waratahs (Australia) 10 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 9 0 353 212 5 41 2. Lions (South Africa) 10 7 0 311 240 4 32 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 7 0 331 240 8 36 6. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 1 265 175 5 31 7. Waratahs (Australia) 11 6 0 266 218 6 30 8. Sharks (South Africa) 11 6 1 231 193 4 30 9. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 10. Bulls (South Africa) 10 6 1 258 221 2 28 11. Blues (New Zealand) 10 5 1 235 261 3 25 12. Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 235 258 3 23 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 3 0 296 296 4 16 14. Jaguares (Argentina) 10 2 0 259 279 5 13 15. Reds (Australia) 11 2 1 198 309 2 12 16. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 17. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 1 219 379 3 9 18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 10 1 0 190 452 0 4 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 9 0 353 212 5 41 2. Waratahs (Australia) 11 6 0 266 218 6 30 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 7 0 331 240 8 36 6. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 7. Blues (New Zealand) 10 5 1 235 261 3 25 8. Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 235 258 3 23 9. Reds (Australia) 11 2 1 198 309 2 12 10. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Waratahs (Australia) 11 6 0 266 218 6 30 2. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 3. Rebels (Australia) 10 5 0 235 258 3 23 4. Reds (Australia) 11 2 1 198 309 2 12 5. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 9 0 353 212 5 41 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 7 0 331 240 8 36 5. Blues (New Zealand) 10 5 1 235 261 3 25 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 10 7 0 311 240 4 32 2. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 1 265 175 5 31 3. Sharks (South Africa) 11 6 1 231 193 4 30 4. Bulls (South Africa) 10 6 1 258 221 2 28 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 3 0 296 296 4 16 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 10 2 0 259 279 5 13 7. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 1 219 379 3 9 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 10 1 0 190 452 0 4 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 1 265 175 5 31 2. Bulls (South Africa) 10 6 1 258 221 2 28 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 3 0 296 296 4 16 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 1 219 379 3 9 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 10 7 0 311 240 4 32 2. Sharks (South Africa) 11 6 1 231 193 4 30 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 10 2 0 259 279 5 13 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 10 1 0 190 452 0 4 SATURDAY, MAY 21 FIXTURES (GMT) Reds (Australia) v Sunwolves (Japan) (0505) Brisbane Chiefs (New Zealand) v Rebels (Australia) (0735) Hamilton Western Force (Australia) v Blues (New Zealand) (0940) Perth Lions (South Africa) v Jaguares (Argentina) (1300) Johannesburg Sharks (South Africa) v Southern Kings (South Africa) (1505) Durban Bulls (South Africa) v Stormers (South Africa) (1710) Pretoria