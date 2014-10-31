Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Glasgow Warriors 17 Benetton Treviso 9
Leinster 33 Edinburgh Rugby 8
Ospreys 26 Connacht 11
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Ospreys 7 7 0 0 209 95 2 30
2. Glasgow Warriors 7 6 0 1 193 127 3 27
3. Ulster 6 4 1 1 156 76 4 22
4. Leinster 7 4 0 3 184 112 5 21
5. Munster 6 4 0 2 130 77 3 19
6. Connacht 7 4 1 2 105 128 0 18
7. Scarlets 6 2 2 2 139 124 2 14
8. Edinburgh Rugby 7 2 1 4 92 182 1 11
9. Newport Gwent Dragons 6 1 0 5 95 131 3 7
10. Cardiff Blues 6 1 1 4 124 172 1 7
11. Zebre 6 1 0 5 74 146 1 5
12. Benetton Treviso 7 0 0 7 76 207 1 1
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Cardiff Blues v Munster (1715) Cardiff
Scarlets v Zebre (1800) Llanelli
Ulster v Newport Gwent Dragons (1935) Belfast