May 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Reds (Australia) 35 Sunwolves (Japan) 25 Chiefs (New Zealand) 36 Rebels (Australia) 15 Western Force (Australia) 13 Blues (New Zealand) 17 Lions (South Africa) 52 Jaguares (Argentina) 24 Sharks (South Africa) 53 Southern Kings (South Africa) 0 Bulls (South Africa) 17 Stormers (South Africa) 13 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 11 9 0 378 253 6 42 2. Lions (South Africa) 11 8 0 363 264 5 37 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 9 0 353 212 5 41 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 7 0 331 240 8 36 6. Sharks (South Africa) 12 7 1 284 193 5 35 7. Bulls (South Africa) 11 7 1 275 234 2 32 8. Stormers (South Africa) 11 6 1 278 192 6 32 9. Waratahs (Australia) 11 6 0 266 218 6 30 10. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 11. Blues (New Zealand) 11 6 1 252 274 3 29 12. Rebels (Australia) 11 5 0 250 294 3 23 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 3 0 296 296 4 16 14. Reds (Australia) 12 3 1 233 334 2 16 15. Jaguares (Argentina) 11 2 0 283 331 5 13 16. Western Force (Australia) 11 2 0 196 338 3 11 17. Sunwolves (Japan) 11 1 1 244 414 3 9 18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 11 1 0 190 505 0 4 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 11 9 0 378 253 6 42 2. Waratahs (Australia) 11 6 0 266 218 6 30 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 9 0 353 212 5 41 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 7 0 331 240 8 36 6. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 7. Blues (New Zealand) 11 6 1 252 274 3 29 8. Rebels (Australia) 11 5 0 250 294 3 23 9. Reds (Australia) 12 3 1 233 334 2 16 10. Western Force (Australia) 11 2 0 196 338 3 11 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Waratahs (Australia) 11 6 0 266 218 6 30 2. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 3. Rebels (Australia) 11 5 0 250 294 3 23 4. Reds (Australia) 12 3 1 233 334 2 16 5. Western Force (Australia) 11 2 0 196 338 3 11 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 11 9 0 378 253 6 42 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 9 0 353 212 5 41 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 295 205 5 37 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 7 0 331 240 8 36 5. Blues (New Zealand) 11 6 1 252 274 3 29 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 11 8 0 363 264 4 36 2. Bulls (South Africa) 11 7 1 275 234 2 32 3. Sharks (South Africa) 12 7 1 284 193 4 34 4. Stormers (South Africa) 11 6 1 278 192 5 31 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 3 0 296 296 4 16 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 11 2 0 283 331 5 13 7. Sunwolves (Japan) 11 1 1 244 414 3 9 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 11 1 0 190 505 0 4 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Bulls (South Africa) 11 7 1 275 234 2 32 2. Stormers (South Africa) 11 6 1 278 192 5 31 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 3 0 296 296 4 16 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 11 1 1 244 414 3 9 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 11 8 0 363 264 4 36 2. Sharks (South Africa) 12 7 1 284 193 4 34 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 11 2 0 283 331 5 13 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 11 1 0 190 505 0 4 FRIDAY, MAY 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (0735) Wellington Waratahs (Australia) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (0940) Sydney Southern Kings (South Africa) v Jaguares (Argentina) (1700) Port Elizabeth