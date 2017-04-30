Rugby-Scotland team to play Australia
SYDNEY, June 15 Scotland coach Gregor Townsend named the following team to play Australia in a test at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday:
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Bath Rugby 44 Gloucester Rugby 20 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 21 16 1 4 658 487 13 79 2. Exeter Chiefs 21 14 3 4 633 432 17 79 3. Saracens 21 16 1 4 564 310 11 77 4. Leicester Tigers 21 13 0 8 539 422 10 62 5. Bath Rugby 21 12 0 9 462 413 10 58 6. Harlequins 21 11 0 10 512 504 7 51 7. Northampton 21 9 0 12 454 470 12 48 8. Gloucester Rugby 21 7 2 12 513 503 14 46 9. Newcastle Falcons 21 9 0 12 391 554 8 44 10. Sale Sharks 21 6 1 14 444 571 10 36 11. Worcester Warriors 21 5 2 14 443 634 8 32 12. Bristol Rugby 21 3 0 18 355 668 7 19 SATURDAY, MAY 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Bristol Rugby v Newcastle Falcons (1500) Bristol Gloucester Rugby v Exeter Chiefs (1500) Gloucester Northampton v Harlequins (1500) Northampton Sale Sharks v Bath Rugby (1500) Salford Wasps v Saracens (1500) Coventry Worcester Warriors v Leicester Tigers (1500) Worcester
SYDNEY, June 15 Scotland coach Gregor Townsend named the following team to play Australia in a test at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday:
AUCKLAND, June 15 The Barrett brothers are set to become the first trio of siblings to play in the same test for New Zealand after being named in the All Blacks squad to play Samoa at Eden Park on Friday.
AUCKLAND, June 15 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side on Thursday to play Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.