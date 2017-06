Rugby-Test South Africa v France summary

June 17 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between South Africa and France on Saturday at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa South Africa 37 France 15 Half Time: 23-7 Scorers: South Africa : Tries: Jan Serfontein (20),Siyamthanda Kolisi (27),Coenie Oosthuizen (68),Elton Jantjies (79) Conversions: Elton Jantjies (22, 27, 70, 80) Penalty Goals: Elton Jantjies (6, 31, 39) France : Tries: Scott Spedding (3),Damian Penaud