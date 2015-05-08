May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Friday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 58 Reds (Australia) 17 Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 42 Blues (New Zealand) 22 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 9 0 280 173 7 43 2. Bulls (South Africa) 11 7 0 294 246 6 34 3. Brumbies (Australia) 11 6 0 236 143 8 32 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 11 8 0 274 197 6 38 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 259 206 5 33 6. Waratahs (Australia) 10 7 0 222 190 3 31 7. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 6 0 353 253 7 31 8. Stormers (South Africa) 11 7 0 244 219 2 30 9. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 11 6 0 222 219 5 29 10. Lions (South Africa) 11 6 0 208 253 3 27 11. Sharks (South Africa) 11 4 0 216 289 5 21 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 4 0 229 317 4 20 13. Blues (New Zealand) 12 2 0 236 303 8 16 14. Reds (Australia) 11 2 0 147 319 3 11 15. Western Force (Australia) 11 1 0 181 274 7 11 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 11 6 0 236 143 8 32 2. Waratahs (Australia) 10 7 0 222 190 3 31 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 11 6 0 222 219 5 29 4. Reds (Australia) 11 2 0 147 319 3 11 5. Western Force (Australia) 11 1 0 181 274 7 11 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 9 0 280 173 7 43 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 11 8 0 274 197 6 38 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 259 206 5 33 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 6 0 353 253 7 31 5. Blues (New Zealand) 12 2 0 236 303 8 16 South African Conference 1. Bulls (South Africa) 11 7 0 294 246 6 34 2. Stormers (South Africa) 11 7 0 244 219 2 30 3. Lions (South Africa) 11 6 0 208 253 3 27 4. Sharks (South Africa) 11 4 0 216 289 5 21 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 4 0 229 317 4 20 SATURDAY, MAY 9 FIXTURES (GMT) Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Sharks (South Africa) (0735) Wellington Western Force (Australia) v Waratahs (Australia) (0940) Perth Lions (South Africa) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (1300) Johannesburg Stormers (South Africa) v Brumbies (Australia) (1505) Cape Town