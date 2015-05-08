May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Crusaders (New Zealand) 58 Reds (Australia) 17
Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 42 Blues (New Zealand) 22
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 9 0 280 173 7 43
2. Bulls (South Africa) 11 7 0 294 246 6 34
3. Brumbies (Australia) 11 6 0 236 143 8 32
4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 11 8 0 274 197 6 38
5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 259 206 5 33
6. Waratahs (Australia) 10 7 0 222 190 3 31
7. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 6 0 353 253 7 31
8. Stormers (South Africa) 11 7 0 244 219 2 30
9. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 11 6 0 222 219 5 29
10. Lions (South Africa) 11 6 0 208 253 3 27
11. Sharks (South Africa) 11 4 0 216 289 5 21
12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 4 0 229 317 4 20
13. Blues (New Zealand) 12 2 0 236 303 8 16
14. Reds (Australia) 11 2 0 147 319 3 11
15. Western Force (Australia) 11 1 0 181 274 7 11
Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 11 6 0 236 143 8 32
2. Waratahs (Australia) 10 7 0 222 190 3 31
3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 11 6 0 222 219 5 29
4. Reds (Australia) 11 2 0 147 319 3 11
5. Western Force (Australia) 11 1 0 181 274 7 11
New Zealand Conference
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 9 0 280 173 7 43
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 11 8 0 274 197 6 38
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 259 206 5 33
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 6 0 353 253 7 31
5. Blues (New Zealand) 12 2 0 236 303 8 16
South African Conference
1. Bulls (South Africa) 11 7 0 294 246 6 34
2. Stormers (South Africa) 11 7 0 244 219 2 30
3. Lions (South Africa) 11 6 0 208 253 3 27
4. Sharks (South Africa) 11 4 0 216 289 5 21
5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 4 0 229 317 4 20
SATURDAY, MAY 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Sharks (South Africa) (0735) Wellington
Western Force (Australia) v Waratahs (Australia) (0940) Perth
Lions (South Africa) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (1300) Johannesburg
Stormers (South Africa) v Brumbies (Australia) (1505) Cape Town