Dec 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Saracens 21 Newcastle Falcons 6
Wasps 40 Bath Rugby 26
Exeter Chiefs 31 Leicester Tigers 10
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 11 9 0 2 283 122 6 42
2. Wasps 11 9 0 2 359 231 6 42
3. Bath Rugby 11 8 0 3 261 175 4 36
4. Exeter Chiefs 11 6 1 4 307 215 9 35
5. Leicester Tigers 11 7 0 4 257 227 3 31
6. Northampton 11 5 0 6 194 197 4 24
7. Harlequins 10 5 0 5 206 237 3 23
8. Newcastle Falcons 11 5 0 6 174 259 3 23
9. Gloucester Rugby 10 3 2 5 228 217 7 23
10. Sale Sharks 11 3 1 7 196 269 4 18
11. Worcester Warriors 10 1 2 7 171 309 2 10
12. Bristol Rugby 10 0 0 10 138 316 4 4
MONDAY, DECEMBER 26 FIXTURES (GMT)
Bristol Rugby v Worcester Warriors (1500) Bristol