May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday
RESULTS
Harlequins 26 Bath Rugby 27
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 20 15 1 4 561 378 9 71
2. Bath Rugby 21 15 0 6 575 384 10 70
3. Saracens 20 13 1 6 576 377 8 62
4. Leicester Tigers 20 13 1 6 405 386 6 60
5. Exeter Chiefs 20 12 0 8 595 401 11 59
6. Wasps 20 11 1 8 611 461 11 57
7. Sale Sharks 20 10 0 10 447 410 9 49
8. Harlequins 21 10 0 11 423 477 9 49
9. Gloucester Rugby 20 8 1 11 488 512 9 43
10. London Irish 20 7 0 13 389 503 9 37
11. Newcastle Falcons 20 4 1 15 410 490 10 28
12. London Welsh 20 0 0 20 206 907 1 1
SATURDAY, MAY 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sale Sharks v Newcastle Falcons (1300) Salford
Gloucester Rugby v London Irish (1400) Gloucester
Northampton v London Welsh (1415) Northampton
Wasps v Leicester Tigers (1415) Coventry