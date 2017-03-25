March 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Blues (New Zealand) 38 Bulls (South Africa) 14
Brumbies (Australia) 13 Highlanders (New Zealand) 18
Sunwolves (Japan) 31 Stormers (South Africa) 44
Southern Kings (South Africa) 19 Lions (South Africa) 42
Cheetahs (South Africa) 30 Sharks (South Africa) 38
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Australasian Group
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 5 5 0 147 101 1 21
2. Brumbies (Australia) 5 2 0 101 91 3 11
3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 4 0 118 73 3 19
4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 3 0 213 64 3 15
5. Blues (New Zealand) 5 2 0 156 122 3 11
6. Highlanders (New Zealand) 5 2 0 91 120 1 9
7. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 113 158 0 8
8. Reds (Australia) 4 1 0 81 118 2 6
9. Western Force (Australia) 4 1 0 73 108 1 5
10. Rebels (Australia) 4 0 0 63 186 1 1
South African Group
1. Lions (South Africa) 5 4 0 193 130 3 19
2. Stormers (South Africa) 4 4 0 154 90 1 17
3. Sharks (South Africa) 5 4 0 147 111 1 17
4. Jaguares (Argentina) 4 3 0 141 96 2 14
5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 5 2 0 141 166 1 9
6. Bulls (South Africa) 4 1 0 100 130 1 5
7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 164 1 5
8. Sunwolves (Japan) 5 0 0 123 236 1 1
SATURDAY, MARCH 25 FIXTURES (GMT)
Jaguares (Argentina) v Reds (Australia) (2140) Buenos Aires