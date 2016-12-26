Rugby-Milner-Skudder extends NZ contract until 2019
WELLINGTON, Jan 25 All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder has extended his contract with the Wellington Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Monday RESULTS Bristol Rugby 28 Worcester Warriors 20 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 11 9 0 2 283 122 6 42 2. Wasps 11 9 0 2 359 231 6 42 3. Bath Rugby 11 8 0 3 261 175 4 36 4. Exeter Chiefs 11 6 1 4 307 215 9 35 5. Leicester Tigers 11 7 0 4 257 227 3 31 6. Northampton 11 5 0 6 194 197 4 24 7. Harlequins 10 5 0 5 206 237 3 23 8. Newcastle Falcons 11 5 0 6 174 259 3 23 9. Gloucester Rugby 10 3 2 5 228 217 7 23 10. Sale Sharks 11 3 1 7 196 269 4 18 11. Worcester Warriors 11 1 2 8 191 337 2 10 12. Bristol Rugby 11 1 0 10 166 336 4 8 TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Harlequins v Gloucester Rugby (1600) London
WELLINGTON, Jan 25 All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder has extended his contract with the Wellington Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.