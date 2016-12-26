Rugby-Milner-Skudder extends NZ contract until 2019
WELLINGTON, Jan 25 All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder has extended his contract with the Wellington Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Monday RESULTS Cardiff Blues 27 Newport Gwent Dragons 16 Edinburgh Rugby 12 Glasgow Warriors 25 Munster 29 Leinster 17 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 11 9 0 2 296 146 6 42 2. Leinster 11 8 0 3 281 212 5 37 3. Ospreys 10 7 0 3 315 167 8 36 4. Ulster 10 7 0 3 215 153 4 32 5. Scarlets 10 7 0 3 222 174 4 32 6. Glasgow Warriors 11 6 0 5 248 211 7 31 7. Cardiff Blues 11 6 0 5 246 264 2 26 8. Connacht 10 4 0 6 183 213 4 20 9. Newport Gwent Dragons 11 3 0 8 186 264 3 15 10. Edinburgh Rugby 11 3 0 8 225 261 2 14 11. Benetton Rugby Treviso 11 2 0 9 148 354 2 10 12. Zebre 9 1 0 8 130 276 4 8 TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Ospreys v Scarlets (1500) Swansea
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.