Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Chiefs (New Zealand) 40 Crusaders (New Zealand) 16
Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 15 Brumbies (Australia) 20
Bulls (South Africa) 43 Sharks (South Africa) 35
Lions (South Africa) 19 Stormers (South Africa) 22
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 3 0 81 34 1 13
2. Stormers (South Africa) 3 3 0 78 52 0 12
3. Brumbies (Australia) 3 2 0 84 37 2 10
4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 3 0 82 51 1 13
5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 2 2 0 60 53 1 9
6. Sharks (South Africa) 3 1 0 93 90 2 6
7. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 3 1 0 63 68 2 6
8. Bulls (South Africa) 3 1 0 73 81 2 6
9. Highlanders (New Zealand) 2 1 0 40 39 1 5
10. Waratahs (Australia) 2 1 0 51 53 1 5
11. Western Force (Australia) 3 1 0 44 73 1 5
12. Reds (Australia) 3 1 0 34 73 1 5
13. Crusaders (New Zealand) 3 1 0 52 80 0 4
14. Blues (New Zealand) 3 0 0 58 75 2 2
15. Lions (South Africa) 3 0 0 39 73 1 1
Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 3 2 0 84 37 2 10
2. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 3 1 0 63 68 2 6
3. Waratahs (Australia) 2 1 0 51 53 1 5
4. Western Force (Australia) 3 1 0 44 73 1 5
5. Reds (Australia) 3 1 0 34 73 1 5
New Zealand Conference
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 3 0 81 34 1 13
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 3 0 82 51 1 13
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 2 1 0 40 39 1 5
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 3 1 0 52 80 0 4
5. Blues (New Zealand) 3 0 0 58 75 2 2
South African Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 3 3 0 78 52 0 12
2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 2 2 0 60 53 1 9
3. Sharks (South Africa) 3 1 0 93 90 2 6
4. Bulls (South Africa) 3 1 0 73 81 2 6
5. Lions (South Africa) 3 0 0 39 73 1 1
FRIDAY, MARCH 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Chiefs (New Zealand) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (0635) Hamilton
Brumbies (Australia) v Western Force (Australia) (0840) Canberra