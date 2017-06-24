Rugby-Noves to stay on as France coach despite Bok battering
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
June 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches Australia 40 Italy 27 Fiji 27 Scotland 22 Samoa 17 Wales 19 Argentina 25 England 35 South Africa 37 France 15 Australia 19 Scotland 24 Japan 22 Ireland 50 Fiji 22 Italy 19 New Zealand 78 Samoa 0 Tonga 6 Wales 24
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 South Africa's revival in 2017 has been built on their intensity in defence and vigour at the breakdown, which was on display again in the dominant 35-12 victory over France at Ellis Park on Saturday that saw them sweep the home series 3-0.