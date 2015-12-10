Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
Dec 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Thursday RESULTS SU Agen 20 Grenoble 40 Pool 5 Worcester Warriors 22 Gloucester Rugby 34 Pool 4 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Connacht 2 2 0 52 31 1 9 2. Newcastle Falcons 2 1 0 64 20 2 6 3. Brive 2 1 0 30 30 1 5 4. Enisei-STM 2 0 0 21 86 0 0 Pool 2 1. Newport Gwent Dragons 2 1 0 59 44 2 6 2. Sale Sharks 2 1 0 41 50 1 5 3. Castres Olympique 1 1 0 32 29 1 5 4. Pau 1 0 0 20 29 0 0 Pool 3 1. Harlequins 2 2 0 73 38 2 10 2. Montpellier 2 1 0 82 41 1 5 3. Cardiff Blues 2 1 0 70 41 1 5 4. Calvisano 2 0 0 9 114 0 0 Pool 4 1. Gloucester Rugby 3 3 0 90 52 1 13 2. Zebre 2 1 0 37 31 0 4 3. Worcester Warriors 3 1 0 49 64 0 4 4. La Rochelle 2 0 0 23 52 0 0 Pool 5 1. Grenoble 3 2 0 77 68 1 9 2. Edinburgh Rugby 2 2 0 55 16 0 8 3. London Irish 2 1 0 68 37 2 6 4. SU Agen 3 0 0 36 115 0 0 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 FIXTURES (GMT) La Rochelle v Zebre (1900) La Rochelle Cardiff Blues v Montpellier (1930) Cardiff Connacht v Newcastle Falcons (1945) Galway
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.