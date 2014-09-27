Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Leicester Tigers 19 London Irish 22
Saracens 40 Sale Sharks 19
Northampton 31 Bath Rugby 24
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 4 4 0 0 149 79 2 18
2. Northampton 4 3 0 1 135 60 4 16
3. Bath Rugby 4 3 0 1 151 77 3 15
4. London Irish 4 2 0 2 89 93 3 11
5. Exeter Chiefs 3 2 0 1 97 46 2 10
6. Gloucester Rugby 4 2 0 2 108 115 2 10
7. Leicester Tigers 4 2 0 2 79 104 2 10
8. Harlequins 3 2 0 1 46 77 0 8
9. Sale Sharks 4 1 0 3 112 111 3 7
10. London Wasps 3 1 0 2 71 76 2 6
11. Newcastle Falcons 3 0 0 3 45 91 1 1
12. London Welsh 4 0 0 4 44 197 1 1
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins (1300) Exeter
London Wasps v Newcastle Falcons (1300) High Wycombe