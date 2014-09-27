Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Zebre 13 Ulster 6
Munster 14 Ospreys 19
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Ospreys 4 4 0 0 142 55 2 18
2. Glasgow Warriors 4 4 0 0 127 66 2 18
3. Ulster 4 2 1 1 97 67 3 13
4. Connacht 4 3 0 1 61 72 0 12
5. Leinster 4 2 0 2 108 67 4 12
6. Munster 4 2 0 2 79 48 3 11
7. Scarlets 4 1 2 1 107 94 2 10
8. Edinburgh Rugby 4 1 1 2 60 109 1 7
9. Cardiff Blues 4 1 0 3 85 122 1 5
10. Zebre 4 1 0 3 57 111 0 4
11. Newport Gwent Dragons 3 0 0 3 39 66 2 2
12. Benetton Treviso 3 0 0 3 23 108 0 0
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Newport Gwent Dragons v Benetton Treviso (1500) Newport