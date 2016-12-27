Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
Dec 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Tuesday RESULTS Ospreys 19 Scarlets 9 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 11 9 0 2 296 146 6 42 2. Ospreys 11 8 0 3 334 176 8 40 3. Leinster 11 8 0 3 281 212 5 37 4. Ulster 10 7 0 3 215 153 4 32 5. Scarlets 11 7 0 4 231 193 4 32 6. Glasgow Warriors 11 6 0 5 248 211 7 31 7. Cardiff Blues 11 6 0 5 246 264 2 26 8. Connacht 10 4 0 6 183 213 4 20 9. Newport Gwent Dragons 11 3 0 8 186 264 3 15 10. Edinburgh Rugby 11 3 0 8 225 261 2 14 11. Benetton Rugby Treviso 11 2 0 9 148 354 2 10 12. Zebre 9 1 0 8 130 276 4 8 SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Edinburgh Rugby (1100) Parma Benetton Rugby Treviso v Glasgow Warriors (1305) Treviso Leinster v Ulster (1500) Dublin Connacht v Munster (1730) Galway
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.