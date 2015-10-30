HIGHLIGHTS-Super Rugby week five
March 26 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday RESULTS Munster 32 Ulster 28 Scarlets 25 Newport Gwent Dragons 15 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Scarlets 6 6 0 0 133 81 1 25 2. Munster 6 5 0 1 150 132 3 23 3. Connacht 5 4 0 1 152 118 4 20 4. Ulster 6 3 0 3 150 100 6 18 5. Edinburgh Rugby 5 4 0 1 90 71 0 16 6. Leinster 5 3 0 2 106 87 2 14 7. Glasgow Warriors 5 2 0 3 111 109 4 12 8. Newport Gwent Dragons 6 2 0 4 98 132 1 9 9. Cardiff Blues 5 1 0 4 151 131 4 8 10. Ospreys 5 1 0 4 74 111 2 6 11. Zebre 5 1 0 4 55 139 0 4 12. Benetton Treviso 5 0 0 5 78 137 4 4 SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Cardiff Blues (1300) Parma Connacht v Edinburgh Rugby (1845) Galway
March 26 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
BUENOS AIRES, March 25 The Jaguares took full advantage of the Queensland Reds' indiscipline by scoring two first-half tries while the Australian side had two men in the sin bin on the way to a 22-8 victory at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.