Jan 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches on Thursday
RESULTS
Brive 20 Gloucester Rugby 31 Pool 5
Oyonnax 20 Zebre 3 Pool 5
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. London Irish 5 4 0 186 117 3 19
2. Cardiff Blues 5 4 0 221 92 3 19
3. Grenoble 5 2 0 158 132 4 12
4. Rugby Rovigo Delta 5 0 0 71 295 1 1
Pool 2
1. Exeter Chiefs 5 4 0 167 94 4 20
2. Connacht 5 3 0 156 124 3 15
3. Aviron Bayonnais 5 2 0 103 120 1 9
4. La Rochelle 5 1 0 64 152 0 4
Pool 3
1. Newport Gwent Dragons 5 4 0 210 108 5 21
2. Newcastle Falcons 5 3 0 156 139 4 16
3. Stade Francais 5 3 0 136 113 3 15
4. Bucharest Wolves 5 0 0 67 209 1 1
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby 5 4 0 108 70 1 17
2. Bordeaux-Begles 5 3 0 156 104 4 16
3. LOU 5 3 0 132 127 2 14
4. London Welsh 5 0 0 60 155 0 0
Pool 5
1. Gloucester Rugby 6 6 0 211 64 5 29
2. Oyonnax 6 4 0 123 124 0 16
3. Zebre 6 2 0 102 154 0 8
4. Brive 6 0 0 93 187 2 2
FRIDAY, JANUARY 23 FIXTURES (GMT)
Edinburgh Rugby v Bordeaux-Begles (1945) Edinburgh