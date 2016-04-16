April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Blues (New Zealand) 23 Sharks (South Africa) 18 Waratahs (Australia) 20 Brumbies (Australia) 26 Bulls (South Africa) 41 Reds (Australia) 22 Lions (South Africa) 29 Stormers (South Africa) 22 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 7 6 0 277 163 5 29 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 7 6 0 220 149 3 27 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 7 5 0 210 149 5 25 4. Stormers (South Africa) 7 5 0 178 104 4 24 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 5 0 198 141 3 23 6. Bulls (South Africa) 7 5 1 202 147 1 23 7. Lions (South Africa) 7 5 0 206 175 2 22 8. Brumbies (Australia) 7 5 0 200 156 1 21 9. Rebels (Australia) 7 4 0 147 178 1 17 10. Sharks (South Africa) 7 3 1 137 118 3 17 11. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 1 160 170 2 16 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 7 2 0 225 189 4 12 13. Waratahs (Australia) 6 2 0 123 132 4 12 14. Reds (Australia) 7 1 1 127 185 2 8 15. Jaguares (Argentina) 7 1 0 136 191 3 7 16. Western Force (Australia) 7 1 0 110 208 2 6 17. Southern Kings (South Africa) 6 1 0 115 266 0 4 18. Sunwolves (Japan) 7 0 0 144 294 3 3 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 7 6 0 277 163 5 29 2. Brumbies (Australia) 7 5 0 200 156 1 21 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 7 6 0 220 149 3 27 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 7 5 0 210 149 5 25 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 5 0 198 141 3 23 6. Rebels (Australia) 7 4 0 147 178 1 17 7. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 1 160 170 2 16 8. Waratahs (Australia) 6 2 0 123 132 4 12 9. Reds (Australia) 7 1 1 127 185 2 8 10. Western Force (Australia) 7 1 0 110 208 2 6 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 7 5 0 200 156 1 21 2. Rebels (Australia) 7 4 0 147 178 1 17 3. Waratahs (Australia) 6 2 0 123 132 4 12 4. Reds (Australia) 7 1 1 127 185 2 8 5. Western Force (Australia) 7 1 0 110 208 2 6 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 7 6 0 277 163 5 29 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 7 6 0 220 149 3 27 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 7 5 0 210 149 5 25 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 5 0 198 141 3 23 5. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 1 160 170 2 16 South African Group 1. Stormers (South Africa) 7 5 0 178 104 3 23 2. Lions (South Africa) 7 5 0 206 175 2 22 3. Bulls (South Africa) 7 5 1 202 147 1 23 4. Sharks (South Africa) 7 3 1 137 118 3 17 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 7 2 0 225 189 4 12 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 7 1 0 136 191 3 7 7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 6 1 0 115 266 0 4 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 7 0 0 144 294 3 3 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 7 5 0 178 104 3 23 2. Bulls (South Africa) 7 5 1 202 147 1 23 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 7 2 0 225 189 4 12 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 7 0 0 144 294 3 3 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 7 5 0 206 175 2 22 2. Sharks (South Africa) 7 3 1 137 118 3 17 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 7 1 0 136 191 3 7 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 6 1 0 115 266 0 4 FRIDAY, APRIL 22 FIXTURES (GMT) Highlanders (New Zealand) v Sharks (South Africa) (0735) Dunedin Rebels (Australia) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (0940) Melbourne