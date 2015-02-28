Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
London Welsh 12 London Irish 50
Leicester Tigers 28 Sale Sharks 8
Saracens 22 Newcastle Falcons 17
Exeter Chiefs 16 Bath Rugby 6
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 16 13 0 3 441 274 8 60
2. Saracens 16 10 1 5 466 315 6 48
3. Exeter Chiefs 16 10 0 6 453 311 8 48
4. Bath Rugby 16 10 0 6 435 304 7 47
5. Leicester Tigers 16 10 1 5 320 317 5 47
6. Sale Sharks 16 9 0 7 375 342 7 43
7. London Wasps 15 8 1 6 456 320 9 43
8. Gloucester Rugby 15 7 0 8 360 355 7 35
9. Harlequins 16 7 0 9 303 339 7 35
10. London Irish 16 5 0 11 304 390 8 28
11. Newcastle Falcons 16 4 1 11 318 381 6 24
12. London Welsh 16 0 0 16 143 726 1 1
SUNDAY, MARCH 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
London Wasps v Gloucester Rugby (1300) High Wycombe