UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Oct 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Bath Rugby 30 Sale Sharks 3 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 5 5 0 0 196 97 3 23 2. Bath Rugby 6 5 0 1 172 84 2 22 3. Saracens 5 4 0 1 145 45 4 20 4. Leicester Tigers 5 3 0 2 138 126 2 14 5. Sale Sharks 6 2 1 3 120 149 3 13 6. Exeter Chiefs 5 2 0 3 129 121 4 12 7. Northampton 5 2 0 3 93 94 3 11 8. Newcastle Falcons 5 2 0 3 64 113 2 10 9. Gloucester Rugby 5 1 1 3 99 107 3 9 10. Worcester Warriors 5 1 2 2 93 138 1 9 11. Harlequins 5 2 0 3 91 131 0 8 12. Bristol Rugby 5 0 0 5 68 203 1 1 SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8 FIXTURES (GMT) Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester Rugby (1400) Exeter Harlequins v Northampton (1400) London Leicester Tigers v Worcester Warriors (1400) Leicester Newcastle Falcons v Bristol Rugby (1400) Newcastle
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.