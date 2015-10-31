Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Saracens 24 London Irish 14
Bath Rugby 28 Harlequins 38
Gloucester Rugby 24 Worcester Warriors 22
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 3 3 0 0 82 32 1 13
2. Harlequins 3 2 0 1 83 71 1 9
3. Gloucester Rugby 3 2 0 1 78 66 1 9
4. Leicester Tigers 2 2 0 0 50 35 0 8
5. Exeter Chiefs 2 1 0 1 55 30 2 6
6. Northampton 2 1 0 1 54 29 2 6
7. Wasps 2 1 0 1 37 35 1 5
8. Bath Rugby 3 1 0 2 56 71 1 5
9. Worcester Warriors 3 1 0 2 48 63 1 5
10. Sale Sharks 2 1 0 1 30 54 1 5
11. Newcastle Falcons 2 0 0 2 43 81 0 0
12. London Irish 3 0 0 3 41 90 0 0
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Newcastle Falcons v Exeter Chiefs (1300) Newcastle
Sale Sharks v Northampton (1430) Salford
Leicester Tigers v Wasps (1515) Leicester