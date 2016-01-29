Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Newport Gwent Dragons 23 Leinster 13
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Scarlets 12 9 0 3 264 207 4 40
2. Leinster 12 9 0 3 232 147 3 39
3. Edinburgh Rugby 12 8 0 4 217 163 4 36
4. Connacht 12 7 0 5 255 222 7 35
5. Munster 11 7 0 4 200 217 4 32
6. Ulster 11 6 0 5 203 139 8 32
7. Ospreys 12 6 0 6 229 228 4 28
8. Glasgow Warriors 10 5 0 5 212 201 7 27
9. Cardiff Blues 11 4 0 7 272 268 7 23
10. Newport Gwent Dragons 12 4 0 8 195 235 4 20
11. Zebre 11 4 0 7 164 282 1 17
12. Benetton Treviso 12 0 0 12 172 306 7 7
SATURDAY, JANUARY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Zebre v Munster (1400) Parma
Connacht v Scarlets (1500) Galway
Benetton Treviso v Ulster (1700) Treviso
Cardiff Blues v Edinburgh Rugby (1715) Cardiff