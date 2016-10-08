Rugby-France must develop killer instinct - Noves
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Exeter Chiefs 27 Gloucester Rugby 27 Harlequins 20 Northampton 9 Leicester Tigers 34 Worcester Warriors 13 Newcastle Falcons 19 Bristol Rugby 14 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 5 5 0 0 196 97 3 23 2. Bath Rugby 6 5 0 1 172 84 2 22 3. Saracens 5 4 0 1 145 45 4 20 4. Leicester Tigers 6 4 0 2 172 139 3 19 5. Exeter Chiefs 6 2 1 3 156 148 5 15 6. Newcastle Falcons 6 3 0 3 83 127 2 14 7. Sale Sharks 6 2 1 3 120 149 3 13 8. Harlequins 6 3 0 3 111 140 0 12 9. Northampton 6 2 0 4 102 114 3 11 10. Gloucester Rugby 6 1 2 3 126 134 3 11 11. Worcester Warriors 6 1 2 3 106 172 1 9 12. Bristol Rugby 6 0 0 6 82 222 2 2 SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9 FIXTURES (GMT) Saracens v Wasps (1400) Hendon
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
