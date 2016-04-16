UPDATE 2-Rugby-Flamboyant Serin to start for France against England
* Nakaitaci and Vakatawa named in pacey backline (Adds details, quotes)
April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Scarlets 10 Glasgow Warriors 46 Zebre 17 Ulster 47 Connacht 35 Munster 14 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Leinster 20 15 0 5 402 241 8 68 2. Connacht 20 14 0 6 472 377 12 68 3. Glasgow Warriors 20 13 1 6 480 356 12 66 4. Ulster 20 12 0 8 412 275 12 60 5. Scarlets 20 13 0 7 428 407 6 58 6. Edinburgh Rugby 20 11 0 9 369 318 9 53 7. Munster 20 11 0 9 401 383 9 53 8. Ospreys 20 10 1 9 424 382 7 49 9. Cardiff Blues 19 9 0 10 466 396 12 48 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 19 4 0 15 303 383 10 26 11. Zebre 20 4 0 16 251 626 3 19 12. Benetton Treviso 20 2 0 18 279 543 8 16 SUNDAY, APRIL 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Cardiff Blues v Newport Gwent Dragons (1330) Cardiff
DUBLIN, Feb 2 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt named fit again flanker Sean O'Brien in a strong Irish pack to face Scotland on Saturday but said he may be without injured flyhalf Johnny Sexton for the opening two Six Nations games.
PARIS, Feb 2 France manager Guy Noves on Thursday named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday: