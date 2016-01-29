Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday
RESULTS
Northampton 11 Wasps 24
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 9 8 0 1 255 110 5 37
2. Exeter Chiefs 9 7 0 2 237 126 6 34
3. Harlequins 9 6 1 2 254 200 5 31
4. Leicester Tigers 9 7 0 2 188 164 1 29
5. Wasps 10 5 0 5 217 192 4 24
6. Northampton 10 4 0 6 170 157 6 22
7. Gloucester Rugby 9 4 1 4 183 195 2 20
8. Sale Sharks 8 3 1 4 130 163 3 17
9. Bath Rugby 8 3 0 5 158 152 4 16
10. Worcester Warriors 9 2 0 7 170 237 4 12
11. London Irish 9 2 0 7 136 271 0 8
12. Newcastle Falcons 9 1 1 7 128 259 1 7
SATURDAY, JANUARY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sale Sharks v London Irish (1430) Salford
Gloucester Rugby v Leicester Tigers (1500) Gloucester
Saracens v Bath Rugby (1515) Hendon