Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Newcastle Falcons 30 Wasps 34 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 12 10 0 2 393 261 7 47 2. Saracens 11 9 0 2 283 122 6 42 3. Bath Rugby 11 8 0 3 261 175 4 36 4. Exeter Chiefs 11 6 1 4 307 215 9 35 5. Leicester Tigers 11 7 0 4 257 227 3 31 6. Harlequins 11 6 0 5 234 261 3 27 7. Newcastle Falcons 12 5 0 7 204 293 5 25 8. Northampton 11 5 0 6 194 197 4 24 9. Gloucester Rugby 11 3 2 6 252 245 8 24 10. Sale Sharks 11 3 1 7 196 269 4 18 11. Worcester Warriors 11 1 2 8 191 337 2 10 12. Bristol Rugby 11 1 0 10 166 336 4 8 SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Exeter Chiefs (1500) Bath
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.