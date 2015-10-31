Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Zebre 26 Cardiff Blues 15
Connacht 14 Edinburgh Rugby 9
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Scarlets 6 6 0 0 133 81 1 25
2. Connacht 6 5 0 1 166 127 4 24
3. Munster 6 5 0 1 150 132 3 23
4. Ulster 6 3 0 3 150 100 6 18
5. Edinburgh Rugby 6 4 0 2 99 85 1 17
6. Leinster 5 3 0 2 106 87 2 14
7. Glasgow Warriors 5 2 0 3 111 109 4 12
8. Newport Gwent Dragons 6 2 0 4 98 132 1 9
9. Zebre 6 2 0 4 81 154 1 9
10. Cardiff Blues 6 1 0 5 166 157 4 8
11. Ospreys 5 1 0 4 74 111 2 6
12. Benetton Treviso 5 0 0 5 78 137 4 4
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys (1430) Glasgow
Benetton Treviso v Leinster (1500) Treviso