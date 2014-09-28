Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the The Rugby Championship matches on Saturday RESULTS South Africa 28 Australia 10 Argentina 13 New Zealand 34 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. New Zealand 5 4 1 139 64 3 21 2. South Africa 5 3 0 107 85 3 15 3. Australia 5 2 1 98 139 0 10 4. Argentina 5 0 0 84 140 3 3 SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4 FIXTURES (GMT) South Africa v New Zealand (1505) Johannesburg Argentina v Australia (2240) Mendoza
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.