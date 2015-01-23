Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches on Friday
RESULTS
Edinburgh Rugby 38 Bordeaux-Begles 20 Pool 4
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. London Irish 5 4 0 186 117 3 19
2. Cardiff Blues 5 4 0 221 92 3 19
3. Grenoble 5 2 0 158 132 4 12
4. Rugby Rovigo Delta 5 0 0 71 295 1 1
Pool 2
1. Exeter Chiefs 5 4 0 167 94 4 20
2. Connacht 5 3 0 156 124 3 15
3. Aviron Bayonnais 5 2 0 103 120 1 9
4. La Rochelle 5 1 0 64 152 0 4
Pool 3
1. Newport Gwent Dragons 5 4 0 210 108 5 21
2. Newcastle Falcons 5 3 0 156 139 4 16
3. Stade Francais 5 3 0 136 113 3 15
4. Bucharest Wolves 5 0 0 67 209 1 1
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby 6 5 0 146 90 2 22
2. Bordeaux-Begles 6 3 0 176 142 4 16
3. LOU 5 3 0 132 127 2 14
4. London Welsh 5 0 0 60 155 0 0
Pool 5
1. Gloucester Rugby 6 6 0 211 64 5 29
2. Oyonnax 6 4 0 123 124 0 16
3. Zebre 6 2 0 102 154 0 8
4. Brive 6 0 0 93 187 2 2
SATURDAY, JANUARY 24 FIXTURES (GMT)
Grenoble v Cardiff Blues (1400) Grenoble
Rugby Rovigo Delta v London Irish (1400) Rovigo
Bucharest Wolves v Newcastle Falcons (1500) Bucharest
Newport Gwent Dragons v Stade Francais (1500) Newport
Exeter Chiefs v Aviron Bayonnais (1730) Exeter
La Rochelle v Connacht (1730) La Rochelle