Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Glasgow Warriors 43 Scarlets 6 Pool 3
Benetton Treviso 17 Stade Francais 50 Pool 4
Racing 92 33 Northampton 3 Pool 3
Exeter Chiefs 31 ASM Clermont Auvergne 14 Pool 2
Ospreys 19 Bordeaux-Begles 16 Pool 2
Munster 19 Leicester Tigers 31 Pool 4
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Saracens 2 2 0 59 16 1 9
2. Ulster 2 1 0 47 27 1 5
3. Toulouse 3 1 0 31 88 0 4
4. Oyonnax 1 0 0 18 24 1 1
Pool 2
1. Ospreys 3 2 0 73 63 2 10
2. Exeter Chiefs 3 2 0 78 58 2 10
3. ASM Clermont Auvergne 2 1 0 48 60 1 5
4. Bordeaux-Begles 2 0 0 35 53 1 1
Pool 3
1. Racing 92 2 2 0 62 15 2 10
2. Northampton 3 2 0 44 59 0 8
3. Glasgow Warriors 2 1 0 58 32 1 5
4. Scarlets 3 0 0 29 87 1 1
Pool 4
1. Leicester Tigers 3 3 0 100 42 2 14
2. Stade Francais 2 1 0 70 50 1 5
3. Munster 2 1 0 51 38 1 5
4. Benetton Treviso 3 0 0 27 118 0 0
Pool 5
1. Wasps 2 2 0 65 12 1 9
2. Bath Rugby 1 1 0 19 16 0 4
3. Leinster 2 0 0 22 52 1 1
4. Toulon 1 0 0 6 32 0 0
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Oyonnax v Saracens (1300) Oyonnax
Toulon v Leinster (1515) Toulon
Wasps v Bath Rugby (1715) Coventry