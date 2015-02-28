Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Munster 22 Glasgow Warriors 10
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Munster 16 11 1 4 390 249 7 53
2. Glasgow Warriors 16 12 0 4 371 260 4 52
3. Ulster 16 11 1 4 380 244 6 52
4. Leinster 16 9 2 5 358 244 9 49
5. Ospreys 16 10 1 5 358 258 5 47
6. Connacht 15 8 1 6 264 262 3 37
7. Scarlets 16 6 3 7 324 294 6 36
8. Edinburgh Rugby 15 7 1 7 261 286 3 33
9. Newport Gwent Dragons 15 4 0 11 237 316 6 22
10. Cardiff Blues 15 4 1 10 299 389 4 22
11. Benetton Treviso 15 3 1 11 231 437 4 18
12. Zebre 15 2 0 13 175 409 2 10
SUNDAY, MARCH 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Cardiff Blues v Edinburgh Rugby (1245) Cardiff
Zebre v Newport Gwent Dragons (1700) Parma
Connacht v Benetton Treviso (1715) Galway